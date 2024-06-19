Pittsburgh City Council passes emergency bill to get water fountains up and running

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the heat throughout the Pittsburgh area is making it all the more important to stay hydrated, a KDKA investigation has prompted Pittsburgh City Council to take action and get the city's water fountains turned on.

Lead investigator Andy Sheehan first reported that almost none of the city's 200 water fountains were operational and that the Gainey administration only has one plumber to get them all working.

The city's water fountains still have not been turned on. It's not clear if they will be this summer. https://t.co/xtM1BKIubq — KDKA (@KDKA) June 12, 2024

On Tuesday, City Council unanimously passed an emergency resolution.

The bill sponsored by Councilman Bobby Wilson will authorize paying overtime to plumbers from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority to turn the fountains on.

"We want these fountains turned on," Councilman Wilson (D-North Side) said. "Council is going to do whatever we can to get this moving as fast as possible."

"There's always a way," Wilson added. "Anyone can establish a plan to accomplish anything. So we can accomplish turning on these water fountains."

Despite council approving the overtime pay for PWSA plumbers, a spokesperson for the Gainey administration says it's still weighing whether to use them or not.