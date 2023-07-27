Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh City Council looking to repurpose old office building for affordable housing

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

City council to sell former offices for affordable housing
City council to sell former offices for affordable housing 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh City Council is looking to sell one of its buildings in order to create more affordable housing. 

The city used the building at 200 Ross Street for several offices and departments but most of them have moved to another side on the Boulevard of the Allies. 

Pittsburgh and the housing authority plan to transfer the ownership to the URA which will then sell it specifically for affordable housing redevelopment. 

First published on July 27, 2023 / 8:55 AM

