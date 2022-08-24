Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh City Council drafts resolution declaring homelessness a public health emergency

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Tuesday, three Pittsburgh City Council members introduced a resolution to declare the surge in homelessness and homeless encampments a public health emergency. 

That would give the Gainey Administration two weeks to come up with proposals to address the issue and suggest temporary but immediate policies - until more permanent solutions can be found. 

"What we are doing to our poor and to our unhoused population is disgusting and I think we have the money, we have the resources to do what we need to have done," said Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail Smith. 

The resolution also directs city departments to find about 40 parcels of land to be used for shelters and affordable housing. 

