Pittsburgh City Council Clerk Brenda Pree leaving city council

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Friday, City Council President Theresa Kail Smith announced that City Clerk Brenda Pree would be leaving the city council.

Pree accepted a position to serve as city clerk for Palm Springs, California.

"We wish Brenda heartfelt congratulations and the best of luck in Palm Springs, Pittsburgh's loss is truly Palm Springs's gain," Kail Smith said. "She will be missed."

Pree served as council clerk since August 2017 and created the Department of Records Management which has digitized city records as far back as the 1800s.

Pittsburgh Assistant City Clerk Kim Clark-Baskin will now serve as acting clerk while Council President Kail Smith reviews options for a permanent replacement with the rest of the council.