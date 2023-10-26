Pittsburgh City Council approves "dynamic pricing" for Lawrenceville parking meters

By: KDKA-TV Producer Ashley Funyak

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh City Council is looking to make it easier to find parking in Lawrenceville.

On Wednesday, they passed an ordinance that would introduce dynamic pricing to some parking meters, which means that the cost to park will adjust based on supply and demand.

"Maybe a few decades ago, it wasn't the place where nightlife happened or people drove in from Cranberry to go out to dinner," Councilwoman Deb Gross said earlier this month.

It's going to push some parkers to the side streets during busy times and encourage people to move their cars off the main stretch if they're staying for longer periods.

"Surveys of our older adults in our community have identified the ability to move around safely as a top quality of life issue," said David Breingan of Lawrenceville United.

Right now, it's unclear how much more these fluctuations could cost.

"By utilizing dynamic hours and dynamic pricing, we can ensure that meters along our business district appropriately respond to parking demand and create turnover of vehicles and ensure an easier time for visitors to find parking in our commercial area," said Breingan.

It's now heading to Mayor Gainey for consideration.