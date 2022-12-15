Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh City Council approves using $1M to wipe out 24,000 residents' medical debt

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Council endorsed using $1M to wipe out residents' medical debt
Pittsburgh City Council endorsed using $1M to wipe out residents' medical debt 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh City Council members approved wiping out medical debt for residents in the proposed 2023 budget, according to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The legislation introduced by Councilman Bobby Wilson would set aside up to $1 million for a partnership with the New York-based nonprofit RIP Medical Debt.

Wilson said RIP Medical Debt buys large portfolios of qualifying medical debt for pennies on the dollar, and instead of collecting the debt, the nonprofit forgives it. 

According to Wilson, $1 million would allow RIP Medical Debt to buy and discharge about $115 million of health care debt owed by about 24,000 Pittsburghers. 

The council will take a final vote on the budget on Monday.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 2:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.