Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb will not run for re-election in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb said he will not run for re-election next year.

Lamb announced his decision on Wednesday.

"I've been honored to serve the residents of Pittsburgh for fifteen years, making the Controller's office more effective in protecting taxpayer dollars," Lamb said in a release. 

Lamb has been city controller since 2008. He did not indicate what his future plans might be.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 9:06 PM

