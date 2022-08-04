Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Citiparks once again opening cooling centers amid hot temperatures

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As Pittsburgh deals with more high temperatures, Pittsburgh Citiparks will open five cooling centers once again today. 

Five "healthy active living centers" will be open for anyone who needs a break from the heat. 

The five locations are as follows:

Greenfield: 745 Greenfield Avenue (412)-422-6551
Homewood: 7321 Frankstown Avenue (412)-244-4190
Sheraden: 720 Sherwood Avenue (412)-777-5012
South Side (Market House): 12th & Bingham Streets (412)-488-8404
Brighton Heights: 3515 McClure Avene (412)-776-4656

They are all open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. 

