Study finds Pittsburgh among the best cities in America to celebrate Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the Christmas holiday just one week away, a new study from WalletHub took a look at the best cities in the United States to celebrate.

So, if you're a Pittsburgher and you've got Christmas cheer, good news - according to the study, we're the second-best city in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday!

WalletHub's study considered several factors in the study including things such as the number of affordable, high-quality restaurants, average beverage prices, restaurant costs, the number of food banks per capita, and online giving.

According to WalletHub, Americans are projected to spend nearly $1 trillion from November 1 until December 31 this year.

Topping the list was Atlanta with Pittsburgh coming in second.

"Pittsburgh is the second-best place for celebrating Christmas in 2024, in part because it's a great place for getting treats and presents," the study read. "Pittsburgh is among the top cities when it comes to the number of candy stores and chocolatiers per capita, and it has the third-lowest average price for a bottle of wine."

With the Penguins finding their way back up the standings and having had players such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang for the better part of 20 years, an increase in interest in hockey has followed. WalletHub found that Pittsburgh has the fifth-most ice skating rinks per capita.

They also found that Pittsburgh has the seventh-most card shops, eighth-most toy stores, and the 11th-most shops per capita.

In our area, Cleveland came in 46th and Philadelphia came in 58th.

Rounding out their top 100, coming in last, was North Las Vegas.

You can read WalletHub's full study at this link.