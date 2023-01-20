Pittsburgh charities say they will feel the impact of AmazonSmile shutting down

Pittsburgh charities say they will feel the impact of AmazonSmile shutting down

Pittsburgh charities say they will feel the impact of AmazonSmile shutting down

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-million-dollar charity program called AmazonSmile is coming to an end next month.

The program, launched by Amazon in 2013, gives charities of customers' choosing 0.5% from purchases they make on Amazon.

The company announced this week that the program will shut down on Feb. 20 because it had "not grown to create the impact" the retailer had hoped.

Charities worldwide were part of the program, including dozens in Pittsburgh. KDKA-TV talked to several who said the news of its ending is disappointing, saying every dollar received made an impact.

"There's always a need," said Michele Frennier, director of marketing for the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. "We take care of 26,000 animals each year in our two domestic shelters and our wildlife center. So that helps with things like feeding the animals, caring for the animals, the necessary supplies, training, all of those medical services. That helps underwrite all of those costs."

Frennier said Humane Animal Rescue received more than $30,000 in donations since the program started. Animal Friends in Pittsburgh also told KDKA-TV it received about $8,000 a year in donations.

"That helps with our adoption programs, supporting needs we have at the shelter," Frennier said.

With the program coming to an end, local non-profit organizations said they'll lean on their Amazon Wish List for extra support.

"This is an easy way where folks can sit at their computer and help us with some of the supplies that we need everything from pet food, kitty litter, toys, cleaning supplies," Frennier said.

The Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh said it received about $3,000 a year in donations. Nicole Molinaro, president and CEO, told KDKA-TV it also has a wish list with the needs of its clients. Monetary donations can also be made on their website.

Molinaro said Amazon Smile helped deliver services and run programs at the center.