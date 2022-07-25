Pittsburgh Mexican restaurant hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Mexican restaurant in Central Oakland was hit with a consumer alert.

The Allegheny County Health Department posted a consumer alert for Centenario Mexican Grill on Semple Street.

An inspector found more than a dozen violations after an inspection on July 21.

According to the report, some raw meat was in a cooler with a temperature of 64 to 72 degrees, and an inspector found a dead rat in the basement and rat droppings in the basement and kitchen.

The inspection report also said there was "no evidence of sanitizing occurring in the facility."

The health department listed several things the restaurant must do before the consumer alert will be removed. When it is, the health department's website will be updated.