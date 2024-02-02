Pittsburgh celebrates National Wear Red Day with hands-only CPR training

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One hundred women and men in Pittsburgh celebrated 100 years of the American Heart Association by learning hands-only CPR on Friday.

Ed Gainey, mayor of Pittsburgh, and his wife were among the 100 people all wearing red for the training on National Wear Red Day.

At Gateway Center in Downtown Pittsburgh, Mayor Gainey told the group that he didn't know CPR and was excited to learn it, and he encouraged others to do the same.

"It's a critical day to bring awareness to a disease that affects far too many women and is actually the number one killer of women in our country," said Leeanna McKibben, board chairwoman for the American Heart Association's Pittsburgh region.

KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen was grateful to be part of the group practicing CPR on mannequins at the event.

Anyone can learn hands-free CPR and possibly save the life of someone they love. For more information and events, go to the American Heart Association's website here.