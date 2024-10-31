Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese establishes the Michelle Peduto "Lighting the Way" scholarship

By Patrick Damp

Michelle Peduto dies of breast cancer
Michelle Peduto dies of breast cancer 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following the death of the recently retired Superintendent of Catholic Schools Michelle Peduto, Bishop David Zubik announced the establishment of the "Lighting the Way" scholarship. 

"This scholarship will continue Michelle's legacy of love by supporting students who share her passion for faith, service, and learning," Zubik said. 

Peduto was part of the Diocese of Pittsburgh's schools for 21 years and was superintendent from 2019 until 2024. She then retired and earlier this year, died following a battle with cancer. 

"She was a beautiful example of deep trust in the Lord. She leaves us a legacy of what it means to work for the building of God's kingdom," Bishop David Zubik wrote in a letter to clergy and diocesan staff following her death. 

In her time with the Diocese, she helped implement and reorganize the schools through the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Working for the Church and being able to embrace the faith every single day personally and professionally has been an incredible blessing," she said as she prepared to retire earlier this year. 

"Thank you for keeping Michelle's family, friends, and loved ones in your prayers," Bishop Zubik said. "Together, through this scholarship in her name, we can help her light continue to shine in the lives of the students and families she cared for so deeply."

People who want to contribute to the scholarship can do so by mailing a check to the Diocese made out to the Michelle Peduto Lighting the Way Scholarship Fund to the attention of Dolores Nypaver, Director of Stewardship, 2900 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205, or at this link

