Pittsburgh Brewing Company brings back Iron City Beer billboard atop Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There will be a new, but familiar sight atop Mt. Washington beginning today.

The Pittsburgh Brewing Company changed its billboard back to the original look of Iron City on Wednesday morning.

Through the summer, the company gave the sister brand I.C. Light time to shine over the summer and throughout the end of baseball and football season in the city.

"There is a rich history between Iron City and this Lamar billboard," the company said in a news release. "From 1938 to the mid-50s, the Iron City Beer billboard overlooked the city skyline and then returned to its reign in 2020. In July 2023, Pittsburgh Brewing Company decided to give the "Iron City beer" sign atop Mt. Washington a light refresh due to wear and tear of the sign, allowing the sister brand I.C Light seven months in the spotlight just in time for the remainder of the baseball season and the duration of football season, highlighting the connection between I.C Light and Pittsburgh sports, especially the Steelers and Pirates."

Pittsburgh Brewing Company also said putting the Iron City Beer sign back up is a "testament to how Iron City Beer transcends being much more than a beverage, leaving a lasting impact in the city of Pittsburgh."