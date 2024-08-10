Pittsburghers tackle Brookline Breeze 5k Run & Fitness Walk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People from all over gathered on Saturday morning in Pittsburgh for the Brookline Breeze 5k Run & Fitness Walk.

KDKA-TV spoke with some relatively new runners conquering a 5K for the first time.

"I thought I was gonna do at least an hour, but I surprised myself and my family," Sam Wampler, of Baldwin, said.

Plenty of people tried for their personal bests on Saturday morning, going the 3.2-mile distance. It didn't come without battles though.

"I liked the course," Emily Seckar, of Canonsburg, said. "The hills were a little tough, but it was good."

Seckar wasn't the only one complaining about those hills.

"I started the race thinking to myself, 'You know, you can't outrun a dog,'" Ethan Young, of Peters Township, said. And then first time up the hill, I figured out I wasn't a dog. So, you know, maybe next time."

At least there were people to cheer them on, right?

"Very unique because you run through the neighborhood. People come out on their porch to watch you run," Allegheny County Controller Corey O'Connor said.

Those watchers, along with the runners, have been doing this for 42 years. O'Connor has been coming to this race for years and says it's great publicity for the community.

"If you're not from here and you run right down the business district, 'Hey, that looks like a cool restaurant, that looks like a cool shop.' The more we can promote small businesses across this region, the better off we're all going to be," he said.

As for the physical conditions of those who tested themselves?

"I'm not gonna be able to walk in a couple of minutes, but I feel really good now," Wampler said.