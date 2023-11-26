Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Botanical Gardens now hosting Dazzling Nights light experience

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend sees the Pittsburgh Botanical Garden's Dazzling Nights winter light experience.

People who come out will be treated to fields of dancing lights, a canopy of glowing lanterns and a 30-foot tall stained glass tree. The Dazzling Nights experience is open now until Jan. 1 from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. each day.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 4:57 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

