Pittsburgh Botanical Gardens now hosting Dazzling Nights light experience

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend sees the Pittsburgh Botanical Garden's Dazzling Nights winter light experience.

People who come out will be treated to fields of dancing lights, a canopy of glowing lanterns and a 30-foot tall stained glass tree. The Dazzling Nights experience is open now until Jan. 1 from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. each day.

You can get your tickets at this link.