Pittsburgh Botanic Garden parking lot closed due to a collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The parking lot of the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is closed due to a collapse.

The Botanic Garden says part of the parking lot at the Visitors Center, which is situated over a storm water retention system collapsed over the weekend.

No one was injured as a result of the collapse.

Visitors are asked to use the east lot and walk to the Visitors Center.

It's unclear how long repairs to the parking lot will take.