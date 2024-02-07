Pittsburgh is the best city for football fans in the nation, report says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh is the best city for football fans in the country, according to a new report.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, WalletHub ranked Pittsburgh at the top of the list of Best and Worst Cities for Football Fans in 2024.

While the Steelers may not be in the Super Bowl, they've won six, and WalletHub cites the team's large presence in Pittsburgh as the biggest reason the Steel City is at the top of the list.

"When it comes to the NFL specifically, the Pittsburgh Steelers have some of the most engaged football fans in the country in terms of social media likes and followers per capita. Pittsburgh has some of the most loyal fans, too, measured by ticket revenues, social media engagement, and the home team's ability to outperform its payroll investments," WalletHub writes.

To get its results, WalletHub said it compared 249 U.S. cities based on 21 metrics, grouping cities by division -- pro football and college football -- and assigning weights to each divisional category based on its popularity among fans.

Metrics included the number of Super Bowl wins, fan engagement, NFL stadium capacity, number of college football teams and college football fan engagement.

The report notes that Pittsburgh doesn't have an "overly stellar" performance in NCAA football, "but the dominance of its NFL team secures it the number one spot."

After Pittsburgh, Dallas and Green Bay round out the top three. WalletHub says Dallas is home to the most valuable football franchise in the country and Green Bay's massive stadium holds more than 81,000 very loyal fans.