Pittsburgh one of best cities for coffee lovers, WalletHub says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's good news for coffee lovers in the Pittsburgh area. According to WalletHub, Pittsburgh is one of the best coffee cities in America.

Pittsburgh ranks 10th in WalletHub's 2023 Best Coffee Cities in America list, which was published on Thursday.

WalletHub said it compared the 100 largest cities across 12 key metrics, including the price per pack of coffee; share of adult coffee drinkers; share of households that own coffee makers; and affordable coffee shops, cafe houses and cafes rated 4.5 stars per capita.

Coming in above Pittsburgh from top to bottom are San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Orlando, Honolulu, Tampa, Austin, Oakland and New Orleans.

And WalletHub says Pittsburgh has the second most coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita, coming in only behind Orlando.

When it comes to the places with the most coffee drinkers, four California cities -- Santa Ana, Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose -- make the top five. Two California cities, Fremont and San Francisco, are also tied for first for the average spending on coffee per household.

At the very bottom of the list for best coffee cities: Toledo, Hialeah, Laredo, Detroit, Lubbock, Corpus Christi, San Bernardino, Memphis, Greensboro, Stockton and Baton Rouge.

Citing PBS, WalletHub said coffee first became popular in the U.S. after the Boston Tea Party, when making the switch was seen as "patriotic." WalletHub also cited a National Coffee Association survey that found 65% of Americans drink coffee every day, consuming a total of 491 million cups.