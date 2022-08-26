Pittsburgh-based drone start up gets million-dollar contract from U.S. Army
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh-based startup has landed a multi-million dollar contract from the U.S. Army.
According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, KEF Robotics, which specializes in drone development, has been awarded $1.5 million.
The company, based in Larimer, said the money will help their ability to fly drones in urban areas at day or night, including places with poor GPS signals.
