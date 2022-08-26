Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh-based drone start up gets million-dollar contract from U.S. Army

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh-based startup has landed a multi-million dollar contract from the U.S. Army. 

According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, KEF Robotics, which specializes in drone development, has been awarded $1.5 million. 

The company, based in Larimer, said the money will help their ability to fly drones in urban areas at day or night, including places with poor GPS signals. 

First published on August 26, 2022 / 9:56 AM

