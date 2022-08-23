Pittsburgh bar employee accused of pouring degreaser into coworker's drink

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An employee at a bar in Downtown Pittsburgh is accused of putting a cleaning product in his co-worker's drink.

Gregory Evans is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

The manager of Redbeard's Bar and Grill made the report earlier this month. According to the criminal complaint, an employee smelled and tasted something odd in his drink on Aug 7. He then spit out the drink and dumped it, according to the criminal complaint.

The employee left work complaining that his lips were burning, according to the criminal complaint, which said the manager reviewed the security video of what happened.

Evans was seen pouring heavy duty degreaser into the cup, police said. Police later arrested Evans.