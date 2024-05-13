Pittsburgh bagel shop hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh-area bagel shop and delicatessen has been hit with a consumer alert by the Allegheny County Health Department.

The Bagel Factory, located along Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill North neighborhood, was cited for several violations, including housing food at unsafe temperatures, inadequate cleaning and sanitization of food contact surfaces, inadequate pest management and unsafe toxic items.

Rodent droppings were observed on the food contact surfaces of equipment in a dry storage area and on the food contact surface of sheet trays, among other locations within the restaurant. This 'high-risk' violation was a repeat offense, according to the health department report.

Another high-risk violation included the discovery of two live mice that were found in a glue trap in the bakery.

A can of aerosol fly bait was noticed behind the ice machine, posing a 'medium risk' to consumers, per the report. Cream cheese was measured at an improper temperature, with some ingredients measured at 43 to 44 degrees Fahrenheit. Food must be held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below, the inspection report added.

Other low-risk violations the inspector noted were the improper labeling of bulk bins of flour and sugar, plumbing concerns related to an open floor drain in the kitchen, the lack of a certified food protection manager and holes present at various points throughout the building.

A re-inspection date of the eatery will take place on May 20.