Pittsburgh Auto Show is 'well-represented' for all car enthusiasts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Auto Show has it all right now at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Organizers say this year's auto show will have anything a car enthusiast would want to see in their driveway and garage.

"Seems like a well-represented show this year," said car buyer David Simon.

Some 30 auto manufacturers are represented this year inside the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, and everyone has a favorite ride.

"Probably a Corolla GR or one of the Tremors because I really like Ford," Danny Conner said.

One of the coolest things is this Ford GT-40 simulator, which proved I'm not a race car driver.

And while there's a lot of horsepower here, there's also dog power.

Golden retrievers were on-site to promote pet safety devices while driving, like the ones in the Ford Bronco. Electric cars are well represented.

You've got your luxury vehicle, regular vehicles or utility vehicles, all the cars you could want, plus some cars that dreams are made of, like a Bentley or an Aston Martin, which James Bond really likes, and finally, what can be said that hasn't already been said about Lamborghini.

There are so many different kinds of cars here, including one you never want to end up a passenger in—a Pa. State Police cruiser.

The Pittsburgh International Auto Show runs from Friday until Monday. The gates open at 10 a.m.