PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Arlington Heights neighborhood, police told KDKA-TV.

Officials said police were called to Cordell Place on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. for the shooting.

Police said they recovered the gun used in the shooting. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.