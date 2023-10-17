Pittsburgh-area woman to be sentenced for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Mercer County woman to be sentenced for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman from Mercer County, known as the "pink hat lady," will be sentenced Tuesday for her role in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

Rachel Powell used a battering ram to break into the u-s capitol during the deadly riot. The video shows her using a bullhorn to direct people into the building.

The Department of Justice is asking for eight years in prison.