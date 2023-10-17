Pittsburgh-area woman to be sentenced for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman from Mercer County, known as the "pink hat lady," will be sentenced Tuesday for her role in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.
Rachel Powell used a battering ram to break into the u-s capitol during the deadly riot. The video shows her using a bullhorn to direct people into the building.
The Department of Justice is asking for eight years in prison.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.