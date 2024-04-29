Pittsburgh-area woman on road to recovery after tumor removed from back

Greensburg woman on road to recovery after tumor removed from back

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman from Greensburg is on the road to recovery after surgeons removed a massive tumor from her back.

It was a risky procedure that could have left her paralyzed.

According to doctors, the woman had a nearly inoperable tumor, but they had to do something about it, and they did just that, saying the tumor was one of the biggest they've seen, but the spirit of the young woman they were operating on was bigger.

To best understand Gemma Koury, you need to hear her in her own words.

"We're all dealt different cards in life, and I think what really matters is you face them and have the strength to get through."

To get to the beginning of Koury's journey to UPMC Hillman's Cancer Center, you have to go back in time.

"The first symptoms were about seven years ago. It started with electricity pulsing through my legs," Koury described.

Like a lot of people, she dealt with the pain until she could hardly walk. An MRI was ordered.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Pascal Zinn told KDKA-TV of his first reaction when he saw the images.

"I was quite shocked, to be honest. My second reaction is, that this is going to be a very difficult surgery, very high risk."

The tumor ran from the base of Koury's neck to halfway down her back.

"We're not just close to the spine. We're in the spinal cord. Deep in the spinal cord."

What followed was a marathon surgery with no guarantees.

"This is millimeters away from essentially possibly paralyzing someone if too much is taken," Dr. Zinn said.

With a massive support team, neurosurgeon Dr. Hansen Deng assisted Dr. Zinn.

The best way we can describe it is, like game time essentially, we're in the zone," Dr. Deng said.

Twelve hours later, it was done, and it was now Gemma Koury's time to heal, get up and get going.

"I had no strength in my legs. I had no feeling in my legs. I couldn't use my left side. Every day that I woke up, I knew I had to push forward," Koury said.

"She just walked down the hallway with me, which is incredible to see," Dr. Zinn said.

Due to damage done to her vertebrae because of cancer, another operation is possible, but Doctors Zinn and Deng say they believe they got all of it. Gemma Koury, meanwhile, remains focused on what matters to her.

"I don't want anything else holding me back," Koury said.