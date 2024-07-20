Pittsburgh area sees quiet end to weekend; weather remains cooperative for Picklesburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a gorgeous, comfortable evening around southwestern Pennsylvania, and temperatures overnight will dip into the lower to mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.
Alert: None.
Aware: Gorgeous rest of the weekend.
More sunshine sticks around Sunday, so the Pirates and Picklesburgh crowds will enjoy splendid weather! We'll wake up to some clouds by Monday morning, and while temperatures stay just a touch warmer than average this next week, it'll still be fairly comfortable in the mid-80s most days.
We need rain as some of our region is under dry or moderate drought conditions. A touch of western Washington and Greene counties are listed as in severe drought right now.
Rain chances tick up starting Monday with a good chance for showers and a few pop-up storms. We'll see a chance of afternoon scattered showers and a few storms each day for the rest of the week.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos