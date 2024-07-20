Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh area sees quiet end to weekend; weather remains cooperative for Picklesburgh

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/20)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/20) 03:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a gorgeous, comfortable evening around southwestern Pennsylvania, and temperatures overnight will dip into the lower to mid-60s under partly cloudy skies. 

Alert: None.

Aware: Gorgeous rest of the weekend.

More sunshine sticks around Sunday, so the Pirates and Picklesburgh crowds will enjoy splendid weather! We'll wake up to some clouds by Monday morning, and while temperatures stay just a touch warmer than average this next week, it'll still be fairly comfortable in the mid-80s most days. 

We need rain as some of our region is under dry or moderate drought conditions. A touch of western Washington and Greene counties are listed as in severe drought right now. 

Rain chances tick up starting Monday with a good chance for showers and a few pop-up storms. We'll see a chance of afternoon scattered showers and a few storms each day for the rest of the week.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

