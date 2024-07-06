Pittsburgh area to see more sunshine, warmer temperatures to end the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The cold front has finally cleared our region, bringing lower humidity levels for the rest of tonight and tomorrow, with highs in the mid-80s today and upper-80s Sunday.

Daily average High: 83° Low: 63°

Sunrise: 5:56 a.m. Sunset: 8:54 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: A hot start to next week, with highs around 90.

Nighttime temperatures will dip into the mid-60s tonight.

Heat returns Monday, with highs near 90.

Tuesday will be another hot, humid day, with highs near 90 before a chance for a few showers and storms in the afternoon/evening.

Scattered shower/storm chances each afternoon starting Wednesday, with temps in the mid to upper 80s. After that, there's more uncertainty as to the end of the week, with remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl possibly moving closer to us (we need the rain, with July running more than two inches below normal precip).

