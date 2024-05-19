Pittsburgh area to see more 80-degree weather to start the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We soared into the mid-80s this afternoon and Pittsburgh hit a high of 85 (no record, though, which still stands at 92).

Daily average High: 73° Low: 52°

Sunrise: 6:00 a.m. Sunset: 8:34 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Sunshine and 80s through Tuesday before rain/storms move in later Wednesday

The dry air and hotter weather stick around to start your workweek, with sunshine and mid to upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday. We have a chance for a few areas to flirt with record highs Tuesday, and even a run at 90 degrees for some areas to our south.

Wednesday brings our next chance of showers and a few potentially strong storms from the afternoon through the evening. There's a possible setup for some severe weather, but, right now, it's not set in stone.

We'll keep you updated through the next 24 hours on whether a First Alert Weather Day is needed.

Thursday brings more showers and a cooldown, with highs through the Memorial Day weekend back into the upper 70s and near 80 degrees, which is still warmer than average for this time of year.

