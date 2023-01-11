Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh area teacher honored during College Football National Championship

By Patrick Damp

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) - Joe Welch, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at North Hills, was among the educators from across the country honored at the College Football National Championship on Monday night. 

Welch is the Council Chief of State School Officers' 2022 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. 

He was also one of four finalists for National Teacher of the Year. 

He was on the field as he and other teachers were recognized for their ongoing dedication to helping the youth.  

First published on January 11, 2023 / 4:40 AM

