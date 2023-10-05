Pittsburgh area student one only six students worldwide to record perfect score on AP exam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Fox Chapel Area High School student is one of just six students across the globe to achieve a remarkable feat.

Anna Delale-O'Connor is among just six students out of 300,000 worldwide who earned a perfect score on the Advanced Placement World History Modern Exam this past spring.

"We applaud your mastery of the content and skills of this AP course and wish you many future successes," said Trevor Packer, the head of the AP program, in an email to Anna.

Brandon Rios, who was Anna's AP World History teacher in the 2022-23 school year, said that her success was well-deserved and no surprise.

"She did such a wonderful job in class, and her work ethic is amazing," Rios said. "I told her that she is the first student in all my years of teaching AP classes to accomplish this. I am so proud of her."

When a student takes an Advanced Placement class in high school, they receive a normal grade, as they would with any other class in school, but it's near the end of the year when they're progress in the course is truly tested with the AP Exam.

Those exams are scored on a 1-5 scale, and a perfect score is a 5.

Scoring a 5 on an AP exam is the equivalent of getting an A in the corresponding college course.

Congratulations to Anna on her incredible work!