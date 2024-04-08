Two people found shot to death inside Scott Township home

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people were found shot to death inside a home in Scott Township overnight.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened at a home along Great Oak Drive just before 3 a.m.

Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a home along Great Oak Drive in Scott Township. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman both who had been shot.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are now leading the investigation into the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.