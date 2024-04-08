Watch CBS News
Local News

Two people found shot to death inside Scott Township home

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people were found shot to death inside a home in Scott Township overnight.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened at a home along Great Oak Drive just before 3 a.m. 

screenshot-2024-04-08-063355.png
Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a home along Great Oak Drive in Scott Township. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman both who had been shot.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are now leading the investigation into the deadly shooting. 

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.  

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 6:22 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.