Pittsburgh-area school district found to have violated disabled student's civil rights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights says the Allegheny Valley School District failed to protect a disabled student who was harassed and physically attacked by classmates.

The department found despite at least one attack being recorded on security cameras, the principal did not treat the abuse as disability-related and failed to investigate all the reported incidents.

An agreement approved by the school board earlier this week requires the district to train all of its staff and review all bullying incidents during a three-year period.