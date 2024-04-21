Pittsburgh-area runner wins women's Hakuna Matata 10-Miler at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh-area woman has won the Hakuna Matata 10-Miler race at Walt Disney World for the second consecutive year.

Mars, Pa. native Emily Hensel (1:05:26) beat her time from last year to be the first woman to cross the finish line again. She narrowly defeated Orlando-area runner Kelly Stoll, who finished just 28 seconds behind her, and Jennifer Masamitsu of Denver, Colorado (1:06:46).

"It's like a dream come true,'' Hensel said after the race. "I absolutely love running. I love Disney. I love coming here with my family. And they were all hoping I would cross first since we came down here, so it just feels amazing that I was able to do it two years in a row.''

The men's division also saw a repeat winner. Chicago's Nolan McKenna was the overall winner, racing past his competitors to reach the finish line in 54 minutes and 39 seconds, 10 seconds faster than his winning time a year ago.

The race takes runners through EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios, past various theme park attractions and characters on their way to the finish line.