Pittsburgh-area police departments host drive-through toy giveaway

CHURCHILL, Pa. (KDKA) -- Swissvale's police department and other local departments sought to help those in need on Sunday with a drive-through toy giveaway.

Not everybody is eager to share their stories of struggle.

"Being on SSI, there is no money at the end of the month, let alone Christmastime," Kelly Deitt of Duquesne said.

"It's hard times, especially with a toddler and multiple children," Deanna Wade of the Hill District said.

At the end of Sunday's snake of cars, there was hope.

"Every little thing helps," Wade said.

There was a lot of trunk slamming Sunday at this drive-through toy giveaway. It's music to Javid Shojaie's ears every time.

"This is our 11th year," he said. "It started on Route 22 Monroeville, and it grew to this."

There are thousands of toys and bunches of boxes. There are also many volunteers.

"It's nice to be able to give back," Debra Indovina of the Swissvale Police Department said.

"We strongly feel that every kid should wake up with a toy," Shojaie said.

The warmth of gratitude filled the chilly air. Those thousands of toys? They are the result of people coming together.

"The Pittsburgh community has been more generous this year than any year I've seen," Kathy Slomer, board member for Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes, said.

They may just be stuffed animals or little dolls, but to those who sat in the winding line, the toys and the people giving them out? They're superheroes.

"It's emotional both ways because it's sad, but yet, it also lets you know that you're not the only one in that boat," Deitt said. "And there is help, and there [are] good people."