Pittsburgh-area mom keeps her son's memory alive with annual celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a group that no one wants to be apart of: parents who have lost a child.

But one local mom says she's found strength and connection in her darkest time and wants to invite you to her son's celebration later this month.

"I've met so many parents in my same situation and we can love each other and support each other," said Christine Patti, who lost her son David to pneumonia at just 34.

Now she spends months preparing for a weeklong fundraiser to support the local food bank and honor her son's memory.

"They can bring food and supplies. There's a most needed list on my website on Facebook. They can bring money donations. They can bring dog food. Money to buy tickets for the baskets," Patti said.

The baskets include a Cam Heyward signed shirt, gift cards to some of the best restaurants and even a Stanley hydration pack with water bottles galore. Just drop off a donation or food in the bins on the porch any time this month.

"We have collected over $110,000 and over 11,000 pounds of food and supplies for families in need at the food bank. It is amazing," Patti said.

She's inviting everyone to come celebrate David, connect and remember their children or siblings taken far too soon.

"Love each other and support each other. And I think that's the best thing that's ever happened in the outcome of this because what people don't understand is that losing a child is horrible but you're kind of isolated, so this way, bringing everyone together has helped myself and all the others who had similar losses," Patti said.

Expect a party on July 28 on Parkview Drive in Mt. Lebanon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. She's welcoming early bird food donations now, but on the 28th, at her home at 420 Parkview Drive, they'll pull the basket tickets, offer free Fiori's pizza and hoagies, which was David's favorite, and even a Kona Ice snow cone truck.

More information can be found online.