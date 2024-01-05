Pittsburgh area man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in narcotic trafficking case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Wilkinsburg man is facing eight years in prison following a conviction in a drug trafficking case.

Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti sentenced 35-year-old Howard Palmer of Wilkinsburg to eight years in prison on charges of narcotics trafficking.

In February 2023, a search warrant was executed at two apartments on Princeton Boulevard in Wilkinsburg. During the search, police found two kilograms of cocaine, two guns, fentanyl, and other drugs.

They also found drug packing material.

Palmer admitted to authorities that the guns and narcotics belonged to him.

The judge said that the sentence was appropriate due to the large quantity of drugs and the guns and ammunition.