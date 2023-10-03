Pittsburgh-area man charged with attempted homicide

HUNKER, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after state troopers responded to a domestic disturbance.

Kort Noel Eckman, 45, was arrested and charged with felony counts of criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and a summary count of harassment, according to a media release from police.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the disturbance at a residence along the 600 block of Armbrust-Hecla Road in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County.

Troopers learned that Eckman had stabbed his mother multiple times while she was sleeping. Eckman was subsequently taken into custody, while medical aid was given to Eckman's mother at the scene before EMS personnel arrived.

Eckman's mother was transported to Forbes Hospital and last reported in stable condition.

Eckman was transported to the Westmoreland County Prison and awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 18.