Pittsburgh-area man charged with abandoning his 3 dogs for a month

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- An Allegheny Township man is facing charges for allegedly neglecting his three dogs for a month while he worked out of state.

A neighbor named Larry said he and his wife heard barks coming from Matthew Brueggeman's home on Watters Road, so they called Allegheny Township police.

"That was terrible for them to be in there, they would have died eventually," said Larry.

"We had to go a couple times, but finally they came down and they couldn't see anything cause the blinds were all closed so finally the dog came to the blinds," he added.

Investigators say when they entered 40-year-old Brueggeman's home on May 28, the dogs looked severely malnourished.

There was no food or air circulation, despite temperatures being in the high 80s. Police say feces was everywhere, including in the food bowls and on the walls.

According to this criminal complaint, Brueggemen admitted to moving out of state and leaving behind three dogs since apparently the beginning of May.

Police say when they told the 40-year-old they were going to pick up the dogs, he said it wasn't his fault that the people he asked to check on them while he was gone didn't.

"They're his dogs, it's his fault," said Larry.

Brueggeman has been charged with animal neglect.

KDKA-TV learned that the dogs, Remy Charity and Antoinette, are growing healthier and stronger and they've each found a new and safe place to call home.