Pittsburgh-area man arrested on child pornography charges

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A West Mifflin man is facing child pornography charges.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office says Matthew Lee engaged with a detective on an online site called Meet Me.

During their conversation, Lee told the detective that he was able to send sexually explicit videos and photos of a four-year-old. Detectives were able to trace the IP address and issued a search warrant for Lee's home.

He's facing multiple charges, including sexual abuse of children and the sharing of child pornography.