Pittsburgh area junior helps bring the non-profit Cake4Kids to Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sometimes the biggest impact can come from things that are so small and one teenager is making things just a little sweeter for those who need it the most.

Whether it's pies, cupcakes, cookies, or chocolate cake topped with fresh berries, these desserts look like they would be behind a glass case inside a high-end bakery.

However, they are not.

They are made by 17-year-old Ishaan Sharma, an ambassador for Cake4Kids.

"It's always a thing that makes people happy, I've never seen someone sad when they got a cookie or something like that," he said.

For the Upper St. Clair High School junior, when the pandemic hit and he was stuck at home, he was looking to stay busy.

While he didn't give a specific number, he said he spends a lot of time perfecting his cupcakes and other sweet treats.

His first major undertaking was a two-tiered birthday cake for his brother.

"He definitely loved it," Sharma said. "It was just a simple yellow cake with chocolate frosting."

"He really seemed to enjoy it, he always enjoyed food," added his mother, Priyanka.

Priyanka quickly saw that this was becoming more than just a hobby for her son. He ended up working with an agency to bake cupcakes for an after-school program.

"He was like, 'No, mom, I don't want to fundraise, I just want to give them cupcakes, it brings them joy,'" she recalled.

"I got letters from every single kid that was telling me just how much they loved it," Ishaan said.

Not long after, a friend told Priyanka about the national non-profit Cake4Kids.

The organization works with various agencies to provide free cakes to foster children and at-risk youth.

After learning that there was no Pennsylvania chapter, Ishaan and Priyanka decided to start one.

"Both he and I thought this was the right thing to do," Priyanka said.

So far, they've recruited more than a dozen people to volunteer to bake cakes or any dessert that is requested.

The experience so far has been rewarding for both mother and son.

"When you see children's lives you can impact, it makes you keep going," Priyanka said.

"It surprised me just how much kids don't get that joy," Ishaan added. "Just how much of an impact that makes when they do get to experience it."

And that...is pretty sweet.

Next month, they'll deliver their first cake and they want to do more, but they're still looking for additional volunteers.

If you want to get involved you can do so by checking out their website at this link!