Pittsburgh area Jersey Mike's locations will donate all of its proceeds to Mario Lemieux Foundation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, if you're looking for a good lunch or dinner plan that is not only tasty but supports a good cause - Jersey Mike's might be your answer.

It's their annual day of giving and this year in our area, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

All sales from the 24 Pittsburgh area locations will go to the organization that is "dedicated to funding cancer research, patient care, and supporting families in challenging medical situations."

This is Jersey Mike's 14th annual National Day of Giving.

In those 14 years, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $88 million for charities across the United States.

The Mario Lemieux Foundation was founded in 1993 by Penguins legend Mario Lemieux after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease.

To date, the foundation has raised more than $37 million for research and patient care.

Meanwhile, the location in Indiana County will donate its proceeds to Young Life.

Also in the Pennsylvania area, Jersey Mike's will donate process to organizations such as Where Angels Play, Four Diamonds, Austim York, Pink Zone, Roots for Boots, Special Olympics Pennsylvania, Shriners Children's Erie, and others.

The goal, nationwide for Jersey Mike's, is to exceed its record-breaking $21 million raised in 2023.