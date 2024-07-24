State sues Pittsburgh-area home contractor over incomplete jobs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The state is suing a Pittsburgh-area home contractor, alleging that his company used illegal contracts and didn't complete jobs or give refunds.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said it filed a lawsuit against Brothers All Around Service, LLC and owner John McDonald after several customers complained that they paid the company large sums upfront for jobs that weren't finished.

Many consumers who paid Brothers for major home improvement projects had to hire separate contractors to finish the jobs and even repair the work in some cases, the attorney general's office said.

After that, officials said Brothers blocked some consumers' numbers so they couldn't get any updates.

"This home improvement company demanded, and took, large upfront payments from customers, then failed to complete the work and had the audacity to actively avoid consumers who called for status updates," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a news release. "My office will continue to champion for consumers who are victimized by shady home improvement contractors that skirt the law."

The lawsuit asks the court to declare the company and McDonald in violation of the Consumer Protection Law and the Pennsylvania Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act. It also seeks restitution for impacted consumers and to ban the company and McDonald from registering as home improvement contractors going forward.