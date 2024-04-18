Pittsburgh-area high school students raise $800K for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society recently recognized several fundraising teams for collecting a total of $802,000 for the nonprofit organization. And those teams are comprised of local high school students.

The founder of Team Breaking The Odds at Pine-Richland High School is junior Jaden Persaud. His inspiration to launch a campaign to raise money to find a cure came at age 10 when his mother was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer. She still battles the disease today and has watched, with pride, as Jaden and his team members continue to make a difference.

"At that time, my childhood went away," said Jaden. "I think that's actually when I became an adult, when I started working with the Leukemia Lymphoma Society and many advocacy organizations."

Jaden has won multiple awards for his outreach and leadership, including landing the cover of Cure Magazine.

His advice for local youth? "You are not too young to make change."

"It's more of when you're a child that people actually listen to you. I've noticed that organizations have lent their ear so I can express my points and views and they take it very seriously," he said.

Jaden is not alone at Pine-Richland. Junior Noah Mackie was named the Pittsburgh Student Visionary of the Year for 2024.

Sixteen student teams from throughout the Pittsburgh region raised a grand total of $802,743 for this year's campaign.

Jaden was awarded with the Mission Award for Policy and Advocacy, awarded to a student who shows leadership in bringing awareness to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's research, services and mission.