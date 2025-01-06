Pittsburgh area seeing uptick in flu, norovirus, COVID-19 and RSV cases

Pittsburgh area seeing uptick in flu, norovirus, COVID-19 and RSV cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Cases of influenza, COVID-19, RSV and norovirus are making the rounds in the aftermath of holiday gatherings.

Just in time to get back in the swing of work and school again, some nasty viruses are getting into the mix, forcing folks to take more time off.

"A lot of people are getting sick in the family," said McCandless resident Karen Kelly.

Kelly says her husband has been sick with an upper respiratory infection he contracted right after Christmas. She says he was lucky to recover at home without seeking medical attention.

"I'm on that Balance of Nature and I think that helps, and he takes the vitamin C and vitamins."

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, cases of RSV and influenza have skyrocketed.

Influenzavirus A doubled between the weeks of Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.

Cases of RSV rose by 25% during the same period.

Hospital visits related to the flu also doubled, and those related to RSV increased by 48%.

"It's sort of common sense guidelines that we've given for all viruses apply this year as well. Keep yourself healthy by washing your hands, avoid contact, if you can, with others if you are sick, or limit that," according to Dr. Susannah Hill of the Columbia University Medical Center.

In addition to washing your hands, experts suggest cleaning surfaces, wearing masks, and staying away from large crowds.

The people who are the most impacted tend to be children under 5 years old, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

Franklin Park's Ivan Suto has an infant and told KDKA-TV that he takes every precaution to keep his son safe.

"Use Clorox wipes. Even if we're sick, try to distance ourselves. Try to keep everything clean and sanitized, and that's all you can do."

Even though the holidays are over, experts stress infections can still be quickly spread by people who don't even know they're contagious.

If symptoms do arise, seeking medical attention is highly suggested. Vaccinations also remain pivotal in combatting the spread of these viruses.

Health department officials say it's not too late to get a COVID-19 and flu shot if you have not done so already, and those who qualify for an RSV vaccine should get it as soon as possible.