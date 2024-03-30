Several Pittsburgh-area companies among most trusted in U.S.

Several Pittsburgh-area companies among most trusted in U.S.

Several Pittsburgh-area companies among most trusted in U.S.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some local companies are getting national recognition.

Newsweek ranked the most trustworthy companies, and a few of them on the list are from right here in Pittsburgh.

American Eagle came in as the third most trusted clothing brand in America.

Westinghouse came in at No. 4 for energy.

U.S. Steel came in as the ninth most trusted materials company.

Sheetz came in as the 14th most trustworthy convenience store in America.

The full list can be found by clicking here.