Pittsburgh-area community uses gazebo to raise breast cancer awareness

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) — Pink lights, ribbons and dozens of signs line a gazebo in Mt. Pleasant.

It is something the community looks forward to and supports every October.

"I wear something pink every day," said Valerie Tressler, a breast cancer survivor. "I wear this pin close to my heart because of my mother."

Tressler has been decorating parts of her hometown for years. Breast cancer runs in her family. Tressler, her mother and aunt were diagnosed with the disease. Her aunt survived, but her mother did not.

That is why the signs are all over. They honor and remember those who died from breast cancer. But you'll also find survivors and supportive businesses.

"I encourage everyone to come out, get out of your cars, look at these sponsors and support them as they have supported us," Tressler said.

Denise Desabato-Jesko is a graphic designer and owns a business that creates signs. She is proud of her work in making a difference.

"People will call us now and say, 'Hey, are you going to put my sign up?' It just really is exciting," she said.

The signs have provided thousands of dollars in donations. The money goes to Glimmer of Hope, a local foundation changing the lives of women diagnosed with breast cancer.

Diana Napper is the executive director.

"We have a screening program because of their money," Napper said. "We have a vaccine because of their money. We also study metastatic breast cancer research."

Donated money is funding research happening in the Pittsburgh area

"We paid for 10 patients to be enrolled. We committed $100,000. We are hoping that in DCIS patients, this will be the cure for breast cancer," Napper said.