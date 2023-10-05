Pittsburgh-area community rallying around baby undergoing treatments for heart condition

By: KDKA-TV's Ashley Funyak and Meghan Schiller

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A young baby with a heart condition now has the support of all of the members of his small town in the Pittsburgh area.

At just two months old, baby Luca Turco has never been to his home in New Castle, Lawrence County, undergoing treatments at UPMC Children's Hospital since he was born in late July.

Word quickly spread through the tight-knit New Castle community of the condition he is living with -- and now the Luca Strong campaign is helping benefit his family.

Just months before her second son Luca was born, a mother in New Castle knew that her family would have many challenges to face.

"My son was diagnosed with HLHS -- hypoplastic left heart syndrome," Roberta Turco said. "So, prenatally, we knew he would be born with only the right side of his heart working, which means he will have to undergo three total open heart surgeries.

Roberta says right now, she and Luca are living at the hospital, powering through his first surgery, with the second on the way, set to take place as soon as early November.

Word quickly spread throughout the tight-knit community about the surgeries and all the family was going through.

"It was laying so heavy on my heart to help in some way, but I really didn't know how," said Kim Kocera, co-owner of Pizza Man's Pizza.

They started with a tip jar on the counter, then organizing a one-day dine-in benefit to raise money for Luca's care.

"The responses on social media were so overwhelming and the shares I said we can't just do one day, we need two days," Kocera said.

Now the New Castle community is coming together for an entire Luca Strong weekend.

This Friday and Saturday at the shop, 10% of all sales will go straight to the family.

Businesses near and far, from places like Ellwood City and northeastern Ohio have donated goods and baskets for a silent auction fundraiser.

The craziest part of all of this -- the Turco's have their own pizza shop, too, that they just opened while caring for Luca and their other son, Nico.

Instead of focusing on a rivalry, Turco says they've turned into a big pizza family.

"It's so heartwarming, Turco said. "You always say you come from a good town. You know, it's a small town, but seeing how people come together, especially for a sick child, it's just heartwarming. I can tell you, we will be forever grateful for this."

You can find Pizza Man's Pizza along South Jefferson Street in New Castle.

The Luca Strong community day events kick off on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. with pizza, face painting, balloon art, live music, and local businesses all selling their wares in support of baby Luca.