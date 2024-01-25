Pittsburgh area church offering "Parents Night Out" childcare for Valentine's Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a sweetheart deal so parents can enjoy a night out, away from the kids, and on Valentine's Day.

It's the real deal for local families all thanks to a local church.

Valentine's Day plans can sometimes take a backseat to child care and now, Memorial Park Church in McCandless doesn't want that to happen this year.

On Valentine's Day, from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., you can take your kiddos to the church's children's wing and the Clayton Center while you and your significant other enjoy a stress-free evening.

The church will watch your little ones and keep them entertained.

This isn't just for the little ones either, it's for kids of all ages.

Ryan Pietryga, the fellowship's Director of Family Live said they'll be set up with caretakers and facilities that will be appropriate for newborns all the way to high schoolers.

He said they've been blessed with the ability to offer the service so they want to make sure they can help as many families as possible.

"We know life is busy," he said. "We know life can be a little chaotic at times so if we can help families in any way, even if that just means taking their kids for a couple of hours while they go have a date night, that's what we want to do."

Again, he said this is for anyone, not just the Memorial Park Church Community.

Finally, there's no cap - meaning they're not limiting the number of kids they'll watch that night.

However, you will have to register by February 8.

Of course, the only other challenge is making sure you can get a reservation on Valentine's Day that fits within that two-and-a-half-hour window.

You can register on their website right here.