Pittsburgh-area cancer patient granted wish of seeing Pittsburgh Pirates play at PNC Park

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A little joy was brought to Larry Pilarski and his family Monday afternoon, thanks to the Twilight Wish Foundation and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pilarski, his wife, children and grandchildren were granted the wish to see the Pirates play this Sunday and sit right behind home plate at PNC Park.

Missy Counahan, the Allegheny County Chapter Director of the Twilight Wish Foundation, says that it is a privilege to grant wishes like this to deserving seniors like Pilarski.

"We get more than we give when we do these wishes," said Counahan. "We do this because we love geriatrics and we have made geriatrics our life's work, and it is just so important to give back to them."

Pilarski and his wife Mary Frances have been married for over 40 years. She says that Larry has been battling cancer for over a decade, and this last year has been a difficult one. But, she says, that wishes like this are a true blessing when times are tough.

"Well, this was a wonderful surprise," said Mary Frances. "Our niece nominated Larry. We didn't know about this, and we just want to thank Twilight Wish and the Pittsburgh Pirates because we are very grateful. This has been a blessing. He has been a lifelong fan of the Pirates, and so have all of us, so we are very grateful. It's a blessing. It really is."

The game that Larry and his family will be this Sunday at PNC Park when the Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies. If you are at the park to cheer on the Pirates and you see Larry, be sure to cheer him on as well.